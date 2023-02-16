Kahlan Gant: Raising the Bar Since Year 1 (And It’s only year 2)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kahlan Gant has only been weightlifting for two years, but in those two years, she’s won second place at state and dropped plenty of jaws.

“Most of the girls that come into the program they look at Kahlan and are like “oh she’s been lifting her whole life” and I’m like “no, she’s two years” Coach Bailie says.

Kahlan was only looking for a new hobby.

“I kind of like trying new things and I am a multi-sport athlete, so I like doing random things, I pick up random hobbies.”

Although the hobby she picked up is the action of picking up weights, Kahlan says she’s been able to pick up new tips and tricks between year one and two.

“My first year, I was just picking up a weight and just hoping for the best and just being like, “I’m going to get that one next”, this year is more of “I can work technique, I can work form” and I have certain goals that I’ve set for myself coming up” Kahlan says.

In terms of goals, there’s 3 of them! record a 245 lb. clean and jerk. Set a state record with that clean and jerk. And win a state title with help from the clean and jerk! The pressure though, won’t make it easy.

“She’s the number 1 seed in both. She’s the girl to beat. Everybody’s got eyes on her, and I told her you got an X on your back, you got the mark and everybody’s coming after you so it’s yours to lose” said Coach Bailie.

Kahlan doesn’t seem too worried though.

“I would say it’s more of like, “okay, get it in gear, you have to get this done.” Despite how many people are in here, despite what they’re lifting you have to out lift them.”

With the state meet Saturday, Coach Bailie says he has no doubt Kahlan will shine on the biggest stage this year. It’s where she thrives and with the chance at state title, Kahlan’s looking to go out on a high note.

“A lot of girls are like, when you get into those big meets, they want everybody to quiet down, they kind of get shy. She’s like pumping the crowd up, wanting the music turned up, those kinds of things” Coach Bailie bragged.

“It would mean basically, like me going out with a bang. This is my last season, of course it’s my second season but it being my senior year going out with a bang sounds fun, especially with a state title or a state record, that would be cool” exclaimed Kahlan.

