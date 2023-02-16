Meth and fentanyl seizure, eight arrested

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eight are in custody after deputies say they found drugs at two separate Freeport residences.

On Tuesday, deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in The Palms of Freeport. Officials say during the search, fentanyl, meth, and drug paraphernalia was discovered.

As a result, Richard Cody Donovan, 35, was arrested for possession of fentanyl, meth, and drug paraphernalia; Jason Allen Humphrey, 44, was charged with possession of meth and violation of probation, and Austen James Huckaba, 29, was also arrested and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, deputies say a second search warrant was executed at 300 Blueberry Road in Freeport, where 11 grams of fentanyl and three grams of meth were found and seized.

44-year-old Danielle Ann Hassler was promptly arrested for trafficking in fentanyl (4-14 grams), possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aaron Ezekiel Scott Chandler, 36, was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vance Gordan Mitchell, 53, was arrested for possession of fentanyl.

Kristen Joan Taylor, 29, is charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delores Stanley Simpler, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to WCSO, Hassler and Chandler also had active warrants out for violating probation and failure to appear from a search warrant in 2021. Both were previously charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.