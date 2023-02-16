Panama City commission working on HWY 98 improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Highway 98 in Panama City can be dangerous, or even deadly. Now Panama City commissioners are working on a plan to make the roadway safer.

Since January 1st, 2018, the roughly 2-mile stretch of US HWY-98 between the Hathaway Bridge Flyover and Beck Avenue was the scene of 881 motor-vehicle accidents, according to the Panama City Police Department. Of those 881 crashes, there were 8 traffic fatalities, and 21% of those accidents resulted in injury. That’s why officials are working on a re-design that would hopefully improve safety, and naturally slow drivers down.

“There will be what are called traffic calming procedures, which involves maybe putting in some landscaping islands that are in the middle, the sidewalks and the curbing will actually come in just a little bit, undergrounding the utilities; there will be things that just make the road overall safer and easier for pedestrians and cars to function together,” said Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner for Ward IV.

In addition to safety, the project’s scope also includes changes to things like stormwater drainage, quality of life, and accessibility, which officials hope will make the roadway more user-friendly not just for motorists, but for cyclists and pedestrians as well. On Tuesday, the Panama City commissioners approved an application for a RAISE grant, which would provide federal money for their project.

“So they’ll pick up 80% of the costs but the city has to pick up 20%,” Street said. “The 20% match for the entire project is about $4 million, we’re asking for about $21 million - $22 million - right around in that ballpark.”

Using that funding, Street says the City of Panama City will be able to re-design the U.S. 98 from the eastern terminus of the Hathaway bridge flyover down to Jenks Avenue near Hwy. 231. It’s a large undertaking, which he says also took a lot of collaboration, even to get the ball rolling.

“We’re grateful to have people like FPL, FDOT, and even our transportation planning organization with Bay County and the other municipalities that have participated. All of those things are coming together to make this a reality,” said Street. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

The application for the RAISE Grant will be submitted on February 27th, later this month. Then, the City of Panama City will find out if the funding was approved in June. If that happens, Street says they will get the funding by October.

