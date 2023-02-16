Paxton Gearing Up for First Round of State Playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Among the match ups of area teams, the 1A region semifinal between 22-4 Paxton and 18-6 Chipley. The latter will host that game, even though Paxton wound up as the fourth of 8 seeds in that region, and Chipley is 5th. The Tigers are coming off a win over Bethlehem in their 1A district 2 title game last week.

The Bobcats are coming off a loss to Jay in their 1A-1 championship game, but again with 22 wins, they’re showing last year’s run to the 1A championship game was no fluke. Here’s coach Bradley on the grade he’d give his Bobcats to this point.

“I mean I’m going to give our guys an A for the year. We battled through a lot of stuff that last stretch, that last week of the season. We played without multiple starters in all three of those games. You know had a close lost to Florala and won over at L.E.A.D, and lost to Walton. All three of those games were on the road. So I’m going to give them an A. I’m very proud of this group. It’s an extremely hard-working group of young men. They work so hard, I just hate to see us beat up at this point of the year and not be a hundred percent.”

As the coach indicates there, the team with some significant injury concerns heading into the game at Chipley tomorrow night. That game set for 7. That one of 7 first round games involving area teams, more on the others later.

