Police: Two arrested for abuse of five-week-old

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview couple was arrested after police say they were connected to the alleged abuse of an infant.

On Jan. 9, officials say a 5-week-old child was received at a local hospital, suffering from life-threatening head injuries and fractures.

During an investigation, police said they determined the injures were consistent with abusive trauma.

According to officials, 22-year-old Madison R. Chancey and 26-year-old Seth M. Chancey were the only people caring for the child at the time of the injures, and both were allegedly present when the child’s symptoms started.

Madison and Seth Chancey are both facing charges of aggravated child abuse.

