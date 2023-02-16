Sports tourism takes the lead in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Billfish Tournament is coming back with a bang and a big fat bonus.

The tournament originally ran back in 1984 all the way up to 2012, bringing thousands to Panama City Beach every year. After more than a decade, it’ll be returning this summer.

The Bay Point Billfish Open announced a $2.5 million bonus as part of this year’s tournament. But in order to cash in, you’d have to beat the current blue marlin state record which is a whopping 1,046 pounds.

”The $2.5 million is kind of unprecedented as far as bonus money. I mean, we’ve done $300,000 for a swordfish, we’ve done cars, $100,000 bonuses, but $2.5 million kind of raises the bar on that. okay, so I don’t think it’s ever been done,” Bert Merritt, Director of the Bay Point Billfish Open Tournament, said.

The event will be held at the Point South Marina - Bay Point. It’ll run for five days the week of June 28th.

“Panama City Beach is a huge fishing mecca. Okay. I mean, people come from all over to fish out of here,” Merritt said. “It is a huge draw for this area. The tournament itself was a great success and it’s going to be again.”

The Billfish Tournament won’t be the only sporting event reeling people into Panama City Beach this year. In a race for economic opportunity, it seems sports tourism is taking the lead.

Wednesday, Visit Panama City Beach hosted its 20th sports and special events workshop, highlighting events that bring tens of millions of dollars into our area.

“We just put together a list is 159 different events with sports and special events. There’ll be more to add to it,” Chris O’Brien, Sports Marketing Director for Visit Panama City Beach, said.

Panama City Beach hit a home run this year and we’re not just talking about baseball. The Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast Race is returning for its 41st year.

“The draw here swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, which is usually just perfect. the beauty of the emerald coast. Clearly, a draw,” Ben Rausa, Director of the Ironman 70.3 Gulf Coast Race, said.

It’s just another big boom for our economy.

“So typically at a half-distance race, our athletes will probably spend three to four days minimum in town,” Rausa said.

Another success is the Publix Sports Complex, with half a dozen or so baseball groups running events at the park.

“You know, it’s something that we envisioned when we built it that it would be full and you know, tons of baseball, tons of softball, we have lacrosse and soccer as well,” O’Brien said. “So it’s been great, you kept it kept busy.”

It’s been so busy that the city is looking to build an indoor sports facility right across the street.

“Eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, room for gymnastics, cheerleading,” O’Brien said.

The new $41 million indoor sports facility is set to be a “game-changer” for sports in Panama City Beach.

