Spring-like today wintry tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite an increase in clouds over the Panhandle this morning over Walton and Okaloosa Counties. Mostly sunny skies for the rest of us. There’s also a little bit of fog possible among the low clouds. It’ll be patchy in spots.

Otherwise, it’s pleasantly cool out to start the day. We’re waking up in the 60s. Only those susceptible to feeling chilly will want a light jacket to start the day.

We’ll warm up gradually this morning as the clouds block out some sun. However, we’re still in for another warm one ahead. Highs return to the mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland near 80.

Southerly winds continue to pump up the humidity today as well. That may lead toward a stray shower popping up toward the end of the day inland across Walton or Okaloosa Counties. But better rain chances are on the way for tonight with the passage of a cold front.

Showers and thunderstorms pick up across the Panhandle overnight moving in from west to east largely after midnight. Some storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat. The strongest of the batch of rain will push out of NWFL by 7am tomorrow morning. However, a few lingering light showers will stick around through about 9am before clearing out into the late morning.

Colder winds will start to blow tomorrow with temperatures actually cooling off throughout the day. We’ll start out Friday morning in the upper 60s near 70 degrees and see our temperatures cool down into the low 60s if not upper 50s by the mid to late afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with a slightly breezy southerly wind. Highs return to the mild mid to upper 70s, near 80 for some inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has showers and thunderstorms moving through tonight and wrapping up tomorrow morning.

