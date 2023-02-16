PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Maverick Buxton.

Maverick is a 6th-grade student at St. John Catholic Academy and said he is honored by the award.

“It means a lot. I am really happy that I was chosen out of everyone. I am very thankful,” said Maverick.

Maverick enjoys reading and giving back to his community. His favorite subject is science class where he loves learning about reptiles.

“Class can help me learn about them like what they eat, what bacteria they can grow, and what plants I can use for them. It’s just amazing,” said Maverick.

Maverick plans to own his own reptarium here in Panama City one day where kids like him can come learn and have fun.

Congratulations Maverick! Keep up the good work!

