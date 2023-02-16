This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Antonique Sharpe

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Antonique Sharpe. Ms. Sharpe is an Elementary ESE teacher.

Settling into her fourth year here at Malone School, her students recognize her kindness and uplifting energy.

“It is such a blessing. I am so shocked, and I appreciate the nomination for this,” said Sharpe.

Ms. Sharpe said she is living her dream of always wanting to be a teacher.

“Being a teacher, you just never know what you are going to get every day, but it is always exciting. There is never a dull moment. We come in here and just impact children’s lives, and that’s my goal, said Ms. Sharpe.”

Teaching a mixed-age group of students, Ms. Sharpe said she enjoys getting to experience a little bit of everyone’s world each day.

She said Malone School has her heart, and her hard work does not go unnoticed.

Malone School Principal, Bryant Hardy, said, “She comes to work, and she loves the kids. She was in Pre-K but we got her to move to Elementary ESE and she has taken off and run with it. Whatever we’ve asked her to do she says yes.”

Congratulations Ms. Sharpe!

