TRAFFIC ALERT: expect delays Thursday during morning commute in Panama City

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash at the intersection of 15th Street and Balboa Avenue is causing back-ups for your Thursday morning commute.

All vehicles are cleared, the intersection is open, but the traffic signal is still out.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Panama City Police tell us a power pole is down and the traffic signal is not functioning.

They expect it to take about four hours for power to be restored.

Expect delays or consider an alternate route if your commute takes you that way Thursday morning.

