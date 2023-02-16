Wednesday Evening Forecast

Patchy dense fog is in the forecast tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. Watch our for patchy dense fog by morning. On Thursday it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs in the 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will bring a small risk of severe weather and maybe 1/4″ of rain early Friday morning. In the wake of that front cold air returns for the weekend. Lows will drop into the 30s/40s with highs in the 60s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

