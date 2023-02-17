Arnold Construction Academy building a tiny house

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Students at Arnold High School are hard at work building a tiny house, and an added bonus they get a bird’s eye view of the whole process thanks to the CTR Drone Program.

Currently, the house does not look like a home, but soon the Arnold Construction Academy students will have completed building a one-bedroom. one-bathroom home built by hand.

The instructor for the academy Bryan Normand said the process hasn’t been easy to get to where they are now. He said there have been a lot of bent nails in the process.

However, Normand said that he is proud of how far his students have come in the last few weeks.

“You know it is a learning process and they are learning some confidence. We are getting to the point where I can just tell them hey go do that and I don’t have to be watching over them and supervising every move they make. I trust them enough that they know what they are doing, and that I can give them a task and they can go and make it happen. So we have come a long way so far,” Normand said.

An added bonus to the project also includes the CTE Drone Program documenting the entire process from the sky.

“They come out here sometimes we don’t even know the drones are out here and we are just building away and we look up and all of a sudden there is a drone,” Normand said. “That is kind of cool you know they are just watching what we are doing and making a document of the process that we are going through building the house.”

Normand said they are planning to auction off the house in March and will have it completed around the end of April or early May. Normand said the profits from the sale of the home will go towards the program building another house in the future.

