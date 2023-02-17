Blacks In Wax makes a stop in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The traveling “Blacks In Wax Museum” is keeping history alive with life size wax sculptures of important people in history. You can see it at City Hall in Panama City.

“We purchased four wax figures that we would take around Baltimore metropolitan area set up as exhibits,” said Joanne Martin, the Founder of Blacks In Wax.

Joanne Martin started it in Baltimore, she said her and her late husband decided to go full force and create a wax museum, starting with just 22 sculptures and growing to many more.

“With close to over 100 wax figures,” said Martin.

Using those wax figures to create different themes to tell history.

“The theme this year is being literate being free and the notion that you had people like Frederick Douglas for whom learning to read and write was there path to freedom,” said Martin.

Highlighting six people who used reading and writing as a way to be free.

“Mary Eliza Mahoney first license black nurse but that came with hardships because nursing was considered to be a male profession,” said Martin.

Another important figure Granville T. Woods who was an inventor.

“Rebecca Crumplin who shares the scene with Mary often women when they got into medical school,” said Martin. “Black women, white women, all women when they got into medical school when they became doctors, they were encouraged to be a nurses or housekeepers never. So all of those limitations that were put in their way, but they fought to get education and all of that are part of being literate.”

Telling the nation’s history is key.

“To being able gain information and power to being able to read and to write and to seek another kind of freedom from these people but to seek freedom through that ability to read write understand get information, said Martin.

Never forgetting those who made history to make a difference. The exhibit will be leaving Panama City on Saturday, but the next stop is Lynn Haven.

You can go Friday from 10 am to 5pm and Saturday 9 am to noon.

