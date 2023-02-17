Colder air moves in throughout the day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with scattered showers and some occasional rumbles of thunder moving in from the west. It’s associated with a cold front moving through this morning. Most of the rain is gone by 10am for NWFL.

Temperatures right now are mild near 70 degrees, but this will be the warmest part of the day. Once the cold front passes through we’ll see temperatures crash into the midday and afternoon. Reach for the rain gear and something warmer for later today.

Temperatures cool to near 60 degrees by lunch with a northerly breeze taking over and skies remaining mostly cloudy. And through the afternoon we’ll continue to steadily work down through the 50s reaching the mid to low 50s by the end of the afternoon where we may see some sunshine breaking through the clouds. We’ll continue to cool off into the evening with chilly 50s for dinner time and 40s for later festivities.

Lows tonight dip all the way down to around freezing inland to the upper 30s on the coast by Saturday morning. Plenty of sunshine shows up for the weekend with temperatures remaining seasonally chilly for Saturday as highs barely reach 60.

Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with a seasonal chill of low 40s in the morning. Afternoon highs stretch back up to a more typical high in mid-February in the mid to upper 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder pass through until about 9 or 10am this morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy through much of the day with some late day sunshine gradually opening up in the afternoon. Temperatures go in reverse today with the warmest part of the day early on this morning in the upper 60s. We’ll dip down to near 60 by lunch, and see chilly 50s into the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a chilly start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine ahead and a gradual rebound in temperatures by Sunday afternoon.

