FSU-Panama City goes Division II in esports

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the world’s fastest-growing competitive sports is coming to the Panhandle.

Esports are multiplayer video games played competitively, often in front of online or in-person spectators. It’s a rapidly growing industry, which amassed around half a billion viewers globally last year according to esports insider.

That rapid growth and interest have caught the eye of universities around the country, including FSU-Panama City. This semester, they announced that they’re entering the NCAA division II Peach Belt Conference.

“Yeah so it’s really exciting, to my knowledge this is the first varsity team on campus,” said Nick Sellers, coach of the new esports team.

The university is fielding teams in two game titles, called League of Legends and Overwatch. They are two of the most popular esports titles in the world.

“It’s pretty competitive you know?” said esports player Timothy Peagler. “There’s a lot of emotions involved because there’s a lot of time involved. We’re still students at the end of the day so it’s a big time commitment.”

It’s an entirely mental sport, which requires players to practice and prepare just like any other student-athlete.

“It’s certainly different than just sitting down and picking up a controller, there’s a ton of strategy involved, there’s practice, we review film just like you’d review film of an opposing offense or defense. And we analyze what we’ve done in previous competitions and where we can improve and stuff like that,” Sellers said.

The team’s main focus in each practice session is communication, which is often the difference-maker between winning and losing in multiplayer games. But the new team also provides a sense of community for students who share a common interest. Sellers says there are plenty of other benefits as well.

“There’s documented research that says it has cognitive benefit in terms of cognitive resource management, visual acuity, and problem-solving on the fly,” said Sellers. “For me the best part about it right now is the students and giving them an opportunity on our campus to be involved, to gain some skills, and have a community.”

While the esports industry draws more and more viewership, university officials also hope it will also draw more students to their campus. Current members of the team have plenty of great things to say about the new addition to the campus.

“I want to be able to do more than just play because it’s something I enjoy, and being able to do competitions and stuff like that gives me more joy,” said team member Alexis Taylor.

“Certainly I think it’s going to be a great recruiting tool for our campus, and if this is something you want to do, you don’t have to leave your backyard to do it,” Sellers said.

The main goal for the team right now is for current players to reach the conference championship in their respective games. Sellers says that in the long run, he also hopes to see the team grow, both in interest from the student body, and participation in other gaming titles.

The biggest change they are pushing for, though, is the ability to provide scholarships for esports team members in future semesters.

