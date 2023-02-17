Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball Ready to Begin Final Stretch of Season, Starting with Chipola

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola teams getting set to host their Gulf Coast counterparts tomorrow afternoon.

On the ladies side, things break down this way. Coach Franklin and his Indians, still under 500 at 11-12 overall, but they are 5-5 in the conference, and very much alive for a State berth. Gulf Coast is 22-2 overall, 7-2 in league play, and still hoping for the conference title. This their third head to head meeting, they split the first two, each winning on their home floor. Chipola won at Pensacola Wednesday, the Commodores with the mid-week bye this week, so perhaps a bit more rested going in?

“You know it was nice to have a break, and just get ready. And get back to this game. You know we’ve only got three games left, so the season’s going to end real quick. And like I told them we can end it the way we want it, and you know let’s just take care of business and do what we need to do” Coach Rory Kuhn said, “The girls now that hey if we can beat Chipola, and then we can beat Tallahassee, we will be playing Northwest Florida for the conference championship on their home floor. Which would be the last game of the year and actually be a pretty awesome storyline. It would probably be a really good game. You know you’ve got the two top teams in the country battling it out for a conference championship. And so yeah, we definitely aren’t just rolling into a Chipola thinking hey, let’s take this one lightly and just get to the end of the year.”

If Gulf Coast can beat Chipola and then Tallahassee Wednesday, it would set up a showdown next Saturday at Northwest Florida for the Conference Title.

Ladies tip at 3pm tomorrow, the men at 5.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.