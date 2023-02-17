HUD hosts business training event in Panama City

Bay County contractors, subcontractors and business leaders meet up for Small Disadvantaged...
Bay County contractors, subcontractors and business leaders meet up for Small Disadvantaged Business Outreach and Training Event led by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is bringing its knowledge to Panama City.

Thursday morning the department held what it’s calling a Small Disadvantaged Business Outreach and Training Event. The event was aimed at sharing knowledge with Bay County contractors, subcontractors and business leaders in an effort promote successful businesses.

HUD Region IV Administration Jose Alvarez says empowering small businesses, like ones in Bay County who are willing to persevere despite adversities like Hurricane Michael, is what he and his team are all about.

“It’s a county that has gone through the troubles that have hit them with catastrophes and how they have come out, their resiliency to come out to move forward and strive forward,” said Alvarez. “So, to us that’s very important and to me a Floridian myself it is very important to come here and visit.”

The event featured several speakers including members of The Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

