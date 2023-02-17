Lynn Haven hosts annual Community Health Fair

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven is highlighting health by bringing back its annual Community Health Fair.

The fourth annual event took place at the Lynn Haven Senior Activity Club Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is geared toward encouraging a healthy lifestyle by offering resources to help residents stay on track with their health.

More than 20 vendors including those specializing in vision, dermatology, chiropractic and even physical fitness were in attendance.

The event was free to residents and vendors.

City of Lynn Haven Marketing & Communications Coordinator Meredith Sanders says that community health is very important to the city.

”For the city of Lynn Haven one of our top priorities is the health of our residents. We really just want everyone to stay happy and healthy,” Sanders said. “This event is designed to encourage preventative care and really just to get the community out here to get the services that they need to prioritize their health.”

Guests were able to chat with vendors, schedule appointments and get free blood pressure testing.

Lynn Haven’s Community Health Fair takes place every February.

