Man found not guilty in 2020 PCB apartment complex fatal shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man on trial for second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a Panama City Beach apartment complex was found not guilty on Thursday.

Robert Butler was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in July of 2020. Butler shot and killed Samuel Hassler at the Cabana West apartments in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they found hassler shot dead in the apartment. Investigators say Hassler went there to see his girlfriend, Starla Cooper, who was staying with Butler.

Deputies say when they got there, Butler also had a stab wound in the arm.

During the trial, Butler’s lawyer said it was self-defense. Deputies say when Hassler went into his girlfriend’s room, he and Butler got into an argument, then Butler shot him.

The prosecution says Cooper used the knife on Butler because she feared for her life.

