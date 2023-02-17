Man found not guilty in 2020 PCB apartment complex fatal shooting

Robert Butler murder trial.
Robert Butler murder trial.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man on trial for second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a Panama City Beach apartment complex was found not guilty on Thursday.

Robert Butler was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in July of 2020. Butler shot and killed Samuel Hassler at the Cabana West apartments in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they found hassler shot dead in the apartment. Investigators say Hassler went there to see his girlfriend, Starla Cooper, who was staying with Butler.

Deputies say when they got there, Butler also had a stab wound in the arm.

During the trial, Butler’s lawyer said it was self-defense. Deputies say when Hassler went into his girlfriend’s room, he and Butler got into an argument, then Butler shot him.

The prosecution says Cooper used the knife on Butler because she feared for her life.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
McNair Arrest
Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
mom speaks out against opioids
Mom says, “My daughter Amy was 25 and she died from an overdose of something that was laced with fentanyl.”

Latest News

blacks in wax
Blacks In Wax makes a stop in Panama City
Bay County contractors, subcontractors and business leaders meet up for Small Disadvantaged...
HUD hosts business training event in Panama City
Project Quesada With Tyndall
Project Quesada With Tyndall
Celebrating CTE At Arnold
Celebrating CTE At Arnold