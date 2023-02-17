Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss

Comic Emporium
Comic Emporium(wjhg)
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gotta catch ‘em all. That’s now the mission for law enforcement, who are searching for suspects they believe smashed and grabbed thousands of dollars worth of items from local card stores, including high-end pokemon cards.

The Panama City Police department responded to an alarm at the “Comic Emporium” on Highway 231 at 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers say they found broken glass doors, shattered display cases, and missing memorabilia. Detectives tell us they are searching for four black males, who were seen on surveillance video.

According to the owners of the Comic Emporium, the damages and loss of merchandise are worth more than six figures.

“I’m gonna be honest, it was shocking. When you come to the store - or any of these local small businesses - that’s your home, that’s your home away from home, it’s your clubhouse, that’s your place where you go to feel something besides work and stress. And for somebody to violate that, that’s awful,” said Alex Ray, son of the owner of Comic Emporium.

An hour after the burglary in Panama City, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to another burglary at PCB Coins and Cards. Deputies say that store video shows two male suspects smashing in the front door, wearing masks and gloves. According to the BCSO, one suspect was wearing a black and red flannel shirt, light jeans, and white Nike shoes. BCSO tells us the other was wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt or sweater, and a mask with a light attached.

The store owner tells us they spent only 45 seconds in his business, walking away with around ten-thousand dollars worth of coins, memorabilia, and rare pokemon cards.

“We’re not in fear of anything,” said Todd Mueller, a co-owner of PCB Coins and Cards. “Thank god it was at night, that’s typically how these things run. They’re not going to sit there and scare us into anything whatsoever. We’re just happy that it didn’t happen during the day, and that nobody got hurt. Stuff can be replaced...”

The BCSO says they believe both of these cases are connected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
McNair Arrest
Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
mom speaks out against opioids
Mom says, “My daughter Amy was 25 and she died from an overdose of something that was laced with fentanyl.”

Latest News

Colder weather moves into NWFL on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Colder weather moves into NWFL on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Community Health Fair
Community Health Fair
South Walton Hotels in Forbes List
South Walton Hotels on Forbes List