Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the South at 15 mph. A cold front increases our rain chances to 60-70% by Friday morning. There could be a few storms with a limited severe weather threat and rainfall totals will be <1/4″. The rain chances will rapidly decrease Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies lingering. Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s to the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon. Winds will be NW at 15 mph. By Saturday morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Expect sunny and cool weather Saturday w/highs near 60. Expect upper 60s on Sunday and low 70s by Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

