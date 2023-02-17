Tips to create the perfect pancake in this week’s Foodie Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Pancake Day is on Tuesday, February 21st. Ahead of the holiday, the NewsChannel 7 Today team needed tips on how to create the perfect flap jack.

Chef Jason Knoll, a local culinary advisor from Another Broken Egg Cafe, shared tips on how to make a pancake exactly how you want it. Tips such as when and how to make the batter, what kind of pan to use, and most importantly when to flip.

Chef Knoll featured a Boston Cream Pancake, homemade whipped cream, and ways to make pancakes for the kiddos. You likely have toppings you can use right now in your fridge or pantry.

For more cooking tips from Chef Knoll, you can watch the videos attached to this article.

