Tips to create the perfect pancake in this week’s Foodie Friday

By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Pancake Day is on Tuesday, February 21st. Ahead of the holiday, the NewsChannel 7 Today team needed tips on how to create the perfect flap jack.

Chef Jason Knoll, a local culinary advisor from Another Broken Egg Cafe, shared tips on how to make a pancake exactly how you want it. Tips such as when and how to make the batter, what kind of pan to use, and most importantly when to flip.

Chef Knoll featured a Boston Cream Pancake, homemade whipped cream, and ways to make pancakes for the kiddos. You likely have toppings you can use right now in your fridge or pantry.

For more cooking tips from Chef Knoll, you can watch the videos attached to this article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
mom speaks out against opioids
Mom says, “My daughter Amy was 25 and she died from an overdose of something that was laced with fentanyl.”
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Generic Car Crash Graphic
TRAFFIC ALERT: expect delays Thursday during morning commute in Panama City

Latest News

Making and decorating pancakes on NewsChannel 7 Today.
Foodie Friday: Making pancakes
Making pancakes with the NewsChannel 7 Today team.
Foodie Friday: Knowing when to flip your pancake
Getting ready for National Pancake Day
Foodie Friday: Getting ready for National Pancake Day
Faces FSU Esports
Faces FSU Esports