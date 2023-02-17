Two South Walton hotels earn four-star ratings in Forbes Travel Guide

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, we got an inside look at the niche housing market in 30A, filled with multi-million-dollar homes for the ultra-wealthy. But that’s not the only luxurious thing catching attention in South Walton.

Wednesday, two local hotels were recognized in Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas.

Riding along Scenic Highway 30A, you’ll see nothing short of glamorous from homes to hotels.

“The architecture that we are surrounded by, I believe draws a lot of our guests to our property,” Kyle Davis, General Manager of The Pearl Hotel, said.

But it isn’t just appearances that landed both WaterColor Inn & Resort and The Pearl Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide this year.

“We’ve got a great group of people that are very passionate about what they do. They’re passionate about hospitality. We call them servant-hearted leadership,” Rhea Goff, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for The St. Joe Company, said.

The luxurious South Walton vacation spots are owned by the St. Joe Company. While they both earned four-star ratings, they’re unique properties serving different clientele.

“WaterColor is definitely your family-oriented property. Here at The Pearl, you’re going to get a little bit different experience,” Davis said.

Located in the very trendy Rosemary Beach, The Pearl is a boutique-style hotel with most of the rooms being booked up for romantic getaways.

The typical one-night stay at The Pearl Hotel will cost you anywhere from $400 to $800 depending on the time of year. But that number can quickly get over the $1,000 mark depending on the type of room you want.

Employees say that even with inflation, things haven’t slowed down. It could be the rooms, the spa, or the service, but whatever it is, it’s putting the luxurious community on a global map.

The Pearl Hotel has received this award every year since 2015, and Watercolor Inn and Resort has been recognized each year since 2013.

