Tyndall looking to recruit students to Air Force

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Air Force is in need of more airmen. However, a newly required initiative is aiming to close that gap.

“Project Quesada” is that initiative.

“It’s about bringing in our best and brightest in the United States of America to be able to become members of the United States military from a STEM perspective,” Command Chief Master Sergeant Wayne Sharp said.

Tyndall airmen went to Chipley High School Thursday morning to showcase it.

“We need them all,” Lt. Colonel Alex Goldfein said. “The best part is we got a lot to offer them too. “I can teach [them] and tell [them] a lot about the jets that are out there. We’ve got a great country with a great military, and we need new, young excited people to take the reins.”

Project Quesada is focused on engaging underrepresented demographics of students who could see a future in the U.S. Air Force.

“Shedding a light on the fact I didn’t come in as a successful individual, or come from a rich background, or even a poor background,” Sharp said. “I came from a humble beginning, but at the end of the day, I was raised right. I just wasn’t perfect.”

Airmen said you don’t start at the top. Having a positive attitude is also half the battle.

“You have to be willing to learn,” Sharp said. “You have to be willing to develop, and you have to be able to face trials and tribulations.”

Officials say the Air Force is hoping to recruit more than 26,000 airmen this year.

