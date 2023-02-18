BCSO Operation Home Safe

BCSO Operation Home Safe.
BCSO Operation Home Safe.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to consider contacting them if you are renting out a home, traveling, or leaving an empty home in Panama City Beach, during spring break.

BCSO said if anything happens to your property and you give them your emergency contact information ahead of time, it makes it easier for the department to contact you if something happens on your property.

If you are interested in the program, you can call the sheriff’s office communications department at 850-747-4700 and provide your contact information.

You can also fill out and email the form you on the BCSO website https://www.bayso.org/safehome. You are asked to email completed forms to safehome@bayso.org.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
mom speaks out against opioids
Mom says, “My daughter Amy was 25 and she died from an overdose of something that was laced with fentanyl.”
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Comic Emporium
Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss

Latest News

Daryl Paul, PCB Beach Safety Director
Meet the new beach safety director for Panama City Beach
Training vessel Schooner Harvey Gamage arrives in Panama City.
High school training vessel arrives in Panama City
More people are dying from drug overdoses than car crashes every year. That’s according to...
Gov. DeSantis stops in Destin to announce plans for combating the opioid crisis
Trial date moved for James Finch in Lynn Haven Corruption case.
Trial date moved for James Finch in Lynn Haven Corruption case