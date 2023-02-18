BCSO Operation Home Safe.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to consider contacting them if you are renting out a home, traveling, or leaving an empty home in Panama City Beach, during spring break.

BCSO said if anything happens to your property and you give them your emergency contact information ahead of time, it makes it easier for the department to contact you if something happens on your property.

If you are interested in the program, you can call the sheriff’s office communications department at 850-747-4700 and provide your contact information.

You can also fill out and email the form you on the BCSO website https://www.bayso.org/safehome. You are asked to email completed forms to safehome@bayso.org.

