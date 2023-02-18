FREEDOM FRIDAY: Ronny Brown

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each Friday on NewsChannel 7 at 4, we highlight an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

Multiple medical emergencies, the death of his father, being arrested seven times, being Baker Acted twice, homelessness, nor going through various recovery programs, released the grip addiction had on Ronny Brown.

“I had six seizures from doing too much. I’ve got a scar on my forehead from overdosing basically,” he said.

Meeting Brown, you likely wouldn’t notice his scar or think he was once addicted.

Like many people in the Florida Panhandle, he’s proud to be from a small town.

“P-A-H-O-K-E-E” he chants his school slogan briefly during his interview with WJHG.

However, he says his addiction began with the feeling of not belonging.

“Found some people that accepted me just the way I was. They were smoking weed and drinking on the weekend,” he adds, “From the time I was 16 to 18, I did just about every drug you could think of.”

Like repairing the Hurricane Michael-ravaged home that now holds his recovery organization in Chipley, getting Brown to full freedom from addiction took some loss and a rebuilt foundation.

His father, who battled Pancreatic Cancer, was part of that process.

“He was in the hospital for a while, getting his heart healthy so they could biopsy this mass in his stomach. During that time, I, you know we were at work when that happened. I had the keys to his work vehicle. I went and cleaned his apartment out, sold all the tools off his truck while he’s the ICU,” Brown said.

While going through several recovery programs, including after his father’s death, Brown admits his commitment to sobriety wasn’t complete.

“I wasn’t really sold out on changing my life. That’s kind of where my relationship with God started, but it was very conditional. I was like, ok, I’m going to give this a shot, but you’re in because you’re going to spare my dad,” he said.

His father’s death also did not appear to shake his addiction.

“I knew this wasn’t real, so I’m going to take back control of my life. You know, three months later, I was strung out again,” he added.

He says his third faith-based recovery program finally placed him on the right track.

“I ended up at Dunklin in Okeechobee. That’s where things really actually started to turn around and my life hasn’t been the same since,” Brown said.

He says he started a new story of life, one worth retelling.

This new chapter, he says, includes a successful marriage with his wife Ashley.

She served in the ministry at Dunklin, a place they would soon leave to start a new ministry of their own.

As Hurricane Michael caused much heartache for people in Northwest Florida, it made this venture hard for the couple, but created a new opportunity.

“Hurricane Michael came through and opportunity came up for me to take a job up here. We made the decision to leave and come up here, trusting that there’s more purpose to it than just working a regular job,” Brown explains.

After a lot of manual labor and tireless work, the Browns were able to open New Story Ministries.

The once torn up dwelling is now a growing transition home, housing men who wish to maintain a life of sobriety, after recovery is complete.

The Browns are not only expanding their ministry to add new residents to their transition home, they also just welcomed their new son to the world.

