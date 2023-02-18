Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said investigators are speaking to witnesses, some of whom are cooperating, while others are not.

Blackmon said that based on officers’ preliminary investigation, they believe an altercation took place at a party at a nearby residence that moved to the gas station and led to the shooting.

“We’re committed to ensure that we find the person or person that are responsible for this senseless crime,” Blackmon said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
Comic Emporium
Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss
Two arrested in Crestview on child abuse charges
Police: Two arrested for abuse of five-week-old
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

West Virginia authorities say a baby has died after being swept away by floodwaters.
Infant found dead in car seat after vehicle swept away by floodwaters, authorities say
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport caused big problems for travelers Friday. (WCBS)
Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year