Man arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in Holmes County

Man arrested after allegdly shooting a woman in Holmes County.
Man arrested after allegdly shooting a woman in Holmes County.(Holmes County Sheriff's Offic)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting led to the arrest and multiple charges for a Bonifay man.

According to the sheriff’s office, they got word of a person with a gunshot wound at an area hospital on February 7th.

At the hospital, deputies report they spoke with the victim and a witness. The victim stated to investigators that on February 6th, she had a verbal fight with Gordon Wood, a convicted felon, who the victim claims Wood shot her legs with a .22 caliber rifle with a rat shot.

HCSO reports after speaking with the victim and witness, they obtained a search warrant for the property and located the .22 caliber casings at Woods’s home where the shooting happened.

Officials said during the search they discovered two firearms, a baggie of methamphetamine, several hypodermic syringes, and various other drug paraphernalia. HCSO said Wood was not present at the home at the time of the search.

On February 15th, officers with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and deputies with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office located Gordon Wood at a home on Gavin Road in Bonifay. In the same location, officers found two firearms and ammo for each, which included a firearm on his person.

Wood was taken into custody and transported to the Holmes County Jail.

In addition to active warrants for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and sale of a controlled substance, he was also charged with an additional count of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
Comic Emporium
Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss
Two arrested in Crestview on child abuse charges
Police: Two arrested for abuse of five-week-old
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was reportedly arrested and charged with driving...
POLICE: Crestview man crashes into church, charged with DUI
Students man a schooner and learn during a 65-day semester.
Training Schooner Arrives in PCB
Rutherford loses at Bishop Kenny Friday
Rutherford comes up short at Bishop Kenny Friday
Daryl Paul, PCB Beach Safety Director
Meet the new beach safety director for Panama City Beach