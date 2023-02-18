Meet the new beach safety director for Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new face of beach safety in Panama City Beach, and he’s ready to get his hands dirty as preparations begin for spring break, and peak summer tourism.

Daryl Paul began his journey as the beach safety director for Panama City Beach on Friday. Born and raised in Bay County, Daryl has spent the last five years working for Panama City Beach fire rescue. Now he’s putting those skills to work in a new environment - an environment that is uncoincidentally one of his favorites in the world.

“Coming off the rig - off the fire engine - it was really tough, but this is something that I really love, something I feel like I was made to do,” said Daryl Paul, Panama City Beach beach safety director.

Daryl tells us there are a few challenges he hopes to tackle quickly in his new role. The first one is the pending lifeguard shortage ahead of peak season. He says there are currently only eight lifeguards on his staff, so hiring more is a top priority. Daryl says he also hopes to grow the city’s public/private partnership, which offers lifeguard services to private businesses - like hotels - for a fee. According to officials, Panama City Beach has not had a drowning at a guarded beach, which is why it’s so important to work on hiring more lifeguards and increasing coverage throughout the area.

Daryl said that part of the challenge with filling the current openings comes as a result of the challenging standards necessary to do the job.

“The challenge to hire lifeguards can be pretty tough, and that’s because of the minimum standards that are set forth by the USLA. So our target audience is surfers because they’re naturally always in the water and good waterman,” said Paul.

Current guidelines require an applicant to complete a 500-meter Gulf swim in ten minutes, and a 1.2-mile beach run in eleven minutes. While surfers make great candidates, Daryl says they welcome any applicants that feel fit for the challenge.

If you’re interested in joining Daryl’s team, he will have more information on the PCB Beach Safety website soon.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.