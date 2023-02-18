POLICE: Crestview man crashes into church, charged with DUI

The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was reportedly arrested and charged with driving...
The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was reportedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an accident, with serious bodily injury.(CPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, among other charges, after driving into a church, according to the Crestview Police Department.

Authorities said around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and State Highway 85 in reference to a single vehicle accident.

Officers reported when they arrived on scene, they found a car that sped through the intersection and drove through the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.

With the assistance of the members of the Crestview Fire Department, officials said they successfully extracted four occupants from the car. They said the three passengers were transported with serious injuries.

They said the driver refused treatment on scene. The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was reportedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an accident, with serious bodily injury.

Police said Carroll was taken the Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
Comic Emporium
Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss
Two arrested in Crestview on child abuse charges
Police: Two arrested for abuse of five-week-old
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

Man arrested after allegdly shooting a woman in Holmes County.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in Holmes County
Students man a schooner and learn during a 65-day semester.
Training Schooner Arrives in PCB
Rutherford loses at Bishop Kenny Friday
Rutherford comes up short at Bishop Kenny Friday
Daryl Paul, PCB Beach Safety Director
Meet the new beach safety director for Panama City Beach