Rutherford falls in 4A Region Final at Bishop Kenny

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For a second straight season, the Rutherford girls basketball team sees its season come to a heartbreaking end in Jacksonville, in the gym at Bishop Kenny.

The Rams trailed throughout their game with the Crusaders, trailing by as many as 8 in the first half, but able to cut that deficit down to just 2 by halftime. In the third, Kenny would open up as much as a 9 point lead, with the Rams once again getting it down to a two possession game. But in the 4th quarter the Crusaders were able to hold on to that lead, and eventually win the game by 7, 50-43.

Rutherford’s season ends with a 25-2 mark. It is a team that returns all but one player, and the entire starting unit, so coach Tony Davis and this squad likely to be together again next year to give it another shot.

