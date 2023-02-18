Trial date moved for James Finch in Lynn Haven Corruption case.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Phoenix Construction Owner, James Finch will now have until March before his trial in the Lynn Haven Corruption Case.

Finch is accused of misusing public money after Hurricane Michael.

Finch had a hearing on Friday, where it was decided his trial would be rescheduled from February 27 to March 13.

This came one day after another defendant in the case, Margo Anderson took a plea deal, and pled guilty to one count of lying to the FBI.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May.

