Trial date moved for James Finch in Lynn Haven Corruption case

Trial date moved for James Finch in Lynn Haven Corruption case.
Trial date moved for James Finch in Lynn Haven Corruption case.(Alliison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Phoenix Construction Owner, James Finch will now have until March before his trial in the Lynn Haven Corruption Case.

Finch is accused of misusing public money after Hurricane Michael.

Finch had a hearing on Friday, where it was decided his trial would be rescheduled from February 27 to March 13.

This came one day after another defendant in the case, Margo Anderson took a plea deal, and pled guilty to one count of lying to the FBI.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
mom speaks out against opioids
Mom says, “My daughter Amy was 25 and she died from an overdose of something that was laced with fentanyl.”
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Comic Emporium
Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss

Latest News

Daryl Paul, PCB Beach Safety Director
Meet the new beach safety director for Panama City Beach
Training vessel Schooner Harvey Gamage arrives in Panama City.
High school training vessel arrives in Panama City
BCSO Operation Home Safe.
BCSO Operation Home Safe
More people are dying from drug overdoses than car crashes every year. That’s according to...
Gov. DeSantis stops in Destin to announce plans for combating the opioid crisis