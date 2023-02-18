TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition in a carry-on bag.(Transportation Security Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Authorities say a passenger with a loaded weapon was stopped before boarding a plane heading to Houston this week.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident happened at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Officers said a loaded rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag.

“Threat detection is our mission, and our dedicated workforce is protecting the traveling public every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director Arden Hudson.

TSA officers said they immediately contacted a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy who took control of the loaded firearm and ammunition.

The traveler was a 52-year-old Jefferson, Louisiana, resident. TSA officials said he faces a civil penalty from the agency that could reflect a maximum of nearly $15,000.

“Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint,” Hudson said. “The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees.”

According to the TSA, its team intercepted a total of 90 guns last year at the New Orleans airport, calling the number disturbingly high.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
Comic Emporium
Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss
Two arrested in Crestview on child abuse charges
Police: Two arrested for abuse of five-week-old
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia
West Virginia authorities say a baby has died after being swept away by floodwaters.
Infant found dead in car seat after vehicle swept away by floodwaters, authorities say
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport caused big problems for travelers Friday. (WCBS)
Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year