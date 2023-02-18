Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL w/lows near 32 inland and in the mid to upper 30s at the coast. Winds will be North at 15 mph making it feel like the 20s. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs near 60. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Sunday we will see lows in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70. Expect 70s next week at the coast and then eventually into the 80s inland. Rain chances remain slim to none over the next week.

