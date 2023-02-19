11 NCAA Teams Competing in the Watersound Invitational This Weekend

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Watersound Invitational teed off today over at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club. 11 NCAA teams are taking to the links over the next four days, today was a practice round. Alabama, Florida St., Clemson, Air Force Academy, Georgia Tech, Mississippi St., North Carolina St., Notre Dame, Oklahoma St., Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt, who is ranked #1 in the country, the teams in the pool.

For many of these teams this is just their first or second rounds of action since the winter break so they are looking to use the weekend to find a flow before the regular season, and they’ll see plenty of top level talent to use as a little motivation.

“We’ve got 6 teams inside the top 25 so. Vanderbilt ranked number 1 and a few other teams right behind them and it’s a great opportunity for those players to have that experience of “hey, we’re getting ready to see the best of the best” said Watersound Director of Golf, Patrick Richardson.

“This is going to show us a lot where we’re at this week because you have the number 1 ranked team in the county, in Vanderbilt here. Most everybody in the field is ranked in the top 30 or 40. We’ll find out pretty quick by Tuesday afternoon, where we’re at, what we need to do then we’ll go at it from there.” stated Trey Jones, Head Coach of Florida State golf.

The players will be teeing off round 1 starting at 9 am tomorrow with the last finishing up around 4pm... I’ll have highlights from the opening round tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
Comic Emporium
Pair of smash and grab burglaries result in six-figure loss
Two arrested in Crestview on child abuse charges
Police: Two arrested for abuse of five-week-old
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Latest News

1A Girls Weightlifting State Championship Results
1A Girls Weightlifting State Championship Results
Rams feel heartbreak at Kenny once again
Rutherford falls in 4A Region Final at Bishop Kenny
Gulf Coast Women's Basketball
Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball Ready to Begin Final Stretch of Season, Starting with Chipola
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 16th