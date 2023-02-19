11 NCAA Teams Competing in the Watersound Invitational This Weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Watersound Invitational teed off today over at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club. 11 NCAA teams are taking to the links over the next four days, today was a practice round. Alabama, Florida St., Clemson, Air Force Academy, Georgia Tech, Mississippi St., North Carolina St., Notre Dame, Oklahoma St., Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt, who is ranked #1 in the country, the teams in the pool.

For many of these teams this is just their first or second rounds of action since the winter break so they are looking to use the weekend to find a flow before the regular season, and they’ll see plenty of top level talent to use as a little motivation.

“We’ve got 6 teams inside the top 25 so. Vanderbilt ranked number 1 and a few other teams right behind them and it’s a great opportunity for those players to have that experience of “hey, we’re getting ready to see the best of the best” said Watersound Director of Golf, Patrick Richardson.

“This is going to show us a lot where we’re at this week because you have the number 1 ranked team in the county, in Vanderbilt here. Most everybody in the field is ranked in the top 30 or 40. We’ll find out pretty quick by Tuesday afternoon, where we’re at, what we need to do then we’ll go at it from there.” stated Trey Jones, Head Coach of Florida State golf.

The players will be teeing off round 1 starting at 9 am tomorrow with the last finishing up around 4pm... I’ll have highlights from the opening round tomorrow.

