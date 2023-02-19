1A Girls Weightlifting State Championship Results

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Girls weightlifting State Championship meet took place today over in Lakeland and we have some champions.

Kayla Maddox from Marianna, lifting in the 154 weight class, and easily throwing up a 170 lb clean and jerk. Kayla would finish 3rd in Olympic.

Kahlan Gant out of Bay high. The number 1 overall seed in the 169 weight class, she did not disappoint, cruising through a 215 lb clean and jerk. Kahlan would go on to win State in both Olympic and Traditional.

Altha senior Braeden Smith, who was already a 2 time defending state champ in the 129 weight class, hits a 190 lb bench to help her synch another. She won state in both olympic and traditional today.

Kelis Garrett from Marianna in the unlimited weightclass, posting a 125 snatch. Also Marianna’s Ava Pittman in the 183 weightclass, hoisting a 130 lb clean and jerk.

Emma Meredith from Holmes County, picking up the first girls weightlifting state title in school history in the traditional category. She totaled 405 lbs over her 3 lifts. She also came in 3rd in olympic.

And Grace Masters from North Bay Haven, who had a top snatch of 115 helping lead her to a state title and state record of 260 total pounds lifted, in the 110 weight class.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.