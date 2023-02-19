Anderson family celebrates Mary Anderson’s 102 Birthday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Anderson family is celebrating a milestone birthday on Saturday. Mary Anderson is now 102 years young.

Family members were all able to gather together Saturday evening to celebrate the momentous occasion at Capt. Andersons Restaurant.

Mary’s husband was one of the four Anderson brothers that built the restaurant and marina.

However, Saturday was all about Mary and her celebrating her birthday with loved ones.

“It is a happy occasion. I am so proud of my family and we just enjoy life and thank god for it. We try to do what is right in every way and we feel god has blessed us,” Mary Anderson said.

