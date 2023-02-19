Bay Education Foundation hosts annual Strides for Scholars 5k

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Education Foundation has brought back its Strides for Scholars 5k event. The long-distance run is aimed at raising money for Bay District Schools’ education programs.

Saturday morning nearly 160 athletes met up at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Panama City to take strides for the cause.

Strides for Scholars 5k Chairman Michael Sparks says the run is a fun way to help teachers and students do what they do best.

“All the proceeds go back to our Bay District Schools,” said Sparks. “So, our teachers and our students. The funds from this go toward classroom grants to help them build out their classrooms and do better things in their classroom or it goes back to the teachers if they want to do scholarships or go back to school themselves.”

The event was open to adults, children, and pets, who also crossed the finish line.

Hans-Joachim Jauch participated in the more than three-mile trek. He was in Panama City visiting from Germany.

“It always feels good if somebody can give a little bit of money for education because that’s one of the most important things to get students a good education to get them good and through their life,” said Jauch.

After the run, several awards were distributed. Organizers say the first-place winner was Caden Vandermeulen who clocked in at about 17 minutes and 49 seconds.

