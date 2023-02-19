OCSO: Woman intentionally causes head-on crash, leaves one injured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Baker woman is being charged with intentionally driving the wrong way and causing a head-on crash, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said Anessia Jines, 20, was intentionally driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 98 near Hurlburt Field around 1 p.m. Saturday. They said Jines was speeding and was deliberately swerving to try to collide with oncoming traffic.

Authorities report she ultimately hit a 71-year-old woman, who suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries. Reports said Jines was not injured in the crash.

They said an off-duty OCSO deputy at the scene tried to detain Jines as she attempted to walk away.

In a press release, officials reported the deputy “says when Jines asked ‘Why are you touching me?’, he replied ‘because you could have killed someone.’ He says Jines said she didn’t care. It was ‘their bad.’”

Officials said Jines also refused to walk to the patrol car. She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.

