OCSO: Woman intentionally causes head-on crash, leaves one injured

Authorities report the suspect ultimately hit a 71-year-old woman, who suffered significant but...
Authorities report the suspect ultimately hit a 71-year-old woman, who suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.(OCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Baker woman is being charged with intentionally driving the wrong way and causing a head-on crash, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said Anessia Jines, 20, was intentionally driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 98 near Hurlburt Field around 1 p.m. Saturday. They said Jines was speeding and was deliberately swerving to try to collide with oncoming traffic.

Authorities report she ultimately hit a 71-year-old woman, who suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries. Reports said Jines was not injured in the crash.

They said an off-duty OCSO deputy at the scene tried to detain Jines as she attempted to walk away.

In a press release, officials reported the deputy “says when Jines asked ‘Why are you touching me?’, he replied ‘because you could have killed someone.’ He says Jines said she didn’t care. It was ‘their bad.’”

Officials said Jines also refused to walk to the patrol car. She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Training vessel Schooner Harvey Gamage arrives in Panama City.
High school training vessel arrives in Panama City
Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Man arrested after allegdly shooting a woman in Holmes County.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in Holmes County
The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was reportedly arrested and charged with driving...
POLICE: Crestview man crashes into church, charged with DUI

Latest News

They say the family was awarded a wheelchair ramp and room makeover by Rooms with a Purpose.
WCSO Detention Deputy's Family House Get Makeover
African American culture and resource fair
PCB Food Truck Festival draws large crowd.
PCB Food Truck Festival draws large crowd
Tyndall Air Force Base prescribed burn
Tyndall Air Force Base prescribed burn