Panama City and local nonprofit hosts African American culture and resource fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local nonprofit Demonstrating the Ability to Deploy, Serve, Restore, and Aid has partnered with the City of Panama City Quality of Life to present the First Families of Bay County culture and resource fair.

The event took place at Rosenwald High School in Panama City and was aimed at highlighting Black History by bringing out artifacts from the African American Cultural Center that was torn down several years ago.

For the first time in five years, the public was able to view the artifacts, which were on display at the fair on Saturday.

DADSRA Panhandle Executive Director Angela Nelson says she’s pleased to see that some of the artifacts are still standing.

“Those artifacts are artifacts from generations of pioneers and other families and other families that were from Panama City,” said Nelson. “To have them here some of them, because many of them are missing, to have them here today for people to put their eyes on it, to see the past and the memories because the memories a lot of the buildings and things that you see in the picture, they are all gone. So just to see that is a joy for myself and everyone else that is attending.”

However, the executive director says the artifacts are a huge part of history that should be shared with the community.

“I hope that in the future the artifacts and treasures that were entrusted to the curator of the African American Cultural Center and that were contributed to the community is given a place of its own, a spectacular place,” Nelson said. “It needs to be where we can take our kids and they can take their kids and people in the past can see them. This needs to be something that needs to be always, always on display and something educational for the community.”

