PCB Food Truck Festival draws large crowd

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The annual Panama City Beach Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival has returned.

This year there are 30 trucks, and most of them might look familiar because they are from the Panhandle. Each truck has something different to offer, so if you are looking to try new food Aaron Bessant park is the place to go this weekend.

Despite the cold temperatures on Saturday many people showed up to get some good grub.

”We are looking for about four or five thousand people that are going to attend this weekend. We are excited to have all of these patrons come out and enjoy all sorts of different food from curry food to bbq to regular burgers and dogs you name it we have it,” Anthony Pepe, owner of Food Truck Festivals Of America said.

Pepe tells NewsChannel 7 that his favorite booth if he had to pick one is Taste of Color, which is a local Panama City business.

“I love Taste of Color, they have turkey legs that are bigger than my leg. They are huge,” Pepe said.

If you are interested in attending the event, it runs through Sunday. General admission is $5. The fun starts at 12 p.m. and will wrap up around 5 p.m. but if you purchase a VIP ticket you can get in early.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.