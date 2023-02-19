Temperatures turn warmer Sunday, near records this week

Saturday Evening Forecast 2/18/23
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Saturday evening!

We saw beautiful sunny skies through the afternoon today with temperatures just a few degrees below normal. Tonight, temperatures will cool quickly with northeasterly winds as clouds increase slightly through the overnight hours. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s around sunrise under partly-mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday may start off chilly, but the warmth will return quickly for the afternoon. Skies clear by lunchtime with an abundance of sunshine as highs climb to around 70 degrees. Winds will shift throughout the day, starting out easterly at the coast before becoming west-southwest. That wind shift will see humidity increase throughout the day, allowing patchy fog to develop Sunday night into Monday.

Monday will see everybody return to the 70s as dewpoints feel more sticky. From there, we’re pretty much off to the races. High pressure continues to intensify in the upper levels of our atmosphere, which is a driving factor behind the possibility of near-record warmth Wednesday through Friday. There’s a good chance you’ll see the 80s on the thermometer during that period, while those living around Interstate 10 are going to potentially return to the mid-80s.

Get all the details on a very spring-like forecast by watching the latest WJHG weather webcast above.

