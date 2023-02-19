Tyndall Air Force Base prescribed burn

Tyndall Air Force Base prescribed burn
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you were driving around Bay County on Saturday, you may have noticed heavy smoke in the air. While it could look alarming everything was okay, because the smoke was caused by a prescribed burn.

Tyndall Air Force Officials confirmed with NewsChannel 7 that the prescribed burn would be around 2,300 acres. Tyndall says it plans to have the burn going until around 6 p.m. It is in the area north of Sabre Road.

Bay County Emergency Services made a post about the prescribed burn, to let the public know everything is okay after getting an influx of calls. They said they have nothing to do with the burn.

However, if you are ever concerned about smoke or a possible wildfire you can always go to the Florida Forest Service website to check out any active fires.

