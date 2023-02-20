Alaqua Animal Refuge is expanding

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport is moving on to a new chapter.

“The new facility is out here,” Alaqua Animal Refuge Executive Director Paul Arthur said. “We’re looking at hopefully housing potentially around 400 animals. That includes our cats, kittens, puppies, dogs, exotic birds, our farm animals.”

The animal sanctuary will be opening its new 100-acre facility to the public in March.

“When people start coming out here, that should increase the awareness of what we’re trying to do, and people will want to get involved and help us,” Arthur said.

The non-profit isn’t letting its old property, located in west Freeport, go to waste.

“Over there will strictly be our horses and our wildlife rehabilitation center,” Arthur said.

Staff said the larger property will help them grow their mission of healing the hearts and souls of animals and humans.

“We want to be able to create a model for other people across the country to come see what we do, how we do it, and take it home to wherever they’re from,” Arthur said.

However, Alaqua can’t achieve its goals without public support. That’s why staff are showcasing the new facility every weekend in March.

“March 11 is our first annual Wellness Festival,” Arthur said.

Every weekend of the month will bring different opportunities.

“Our third weekend in March is our volunteer, adoption, and foster event,” Arthur said. “We’re also doing a fun run and walk on our 100 acres.”

A Wild and Free Festival will wrap things up March 25. It’s the final weekend of a new beginning for the refuge.

Arthur said there may still be a few tickets left for the Wine Dinner the first weekend of March.

You can find click here for more information about the non-profit and its upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.