Bozeman Bucks Ready to for a 16th Straight Playoff Appearance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local area teams getting set to start their season... one of those teams being the Bozeman Bucks let by Coach Jeff Patton.

The Bucks, one of the prides of the Panhandle and dominant forces in Bay County for the past decade and a half, as last season marked the 15th straight playoff appearance for Patton and his guys. As they begin their quest for a 16th, Patton says his guys are just happy to see new faces.

“Yeah we’re ready to play, I mean these guys, when you practice as much as you have, you know you’re ready to play somebody else, no matter who it is. They’re tired of each other, you know practice kind of stalled this week, you could tell they just needed to see somebody else. See where we’re at and set what we need to be working on.”

The Bucks will officially start their season this Tuesday against Cottondale.

