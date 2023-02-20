Cirque Under The Stars Presents “Masters of Mayhem”

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come one, come all to the “Masters of Mayhem,” a Cirque Under the Stars presentation featuring local performers.

This villain and vigilantes themed cirque show will be a one-hour production held at Aaron Bessant Park Saturday, February 25.

The two show times will show off everything from fire breathers, eaters, and dancers all the way from student level to professional aerial acrobats.

The first show time will begin at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The second showtime will begin at 8:00 p.m. with gates opening at 7:30 p.m.

Created locally by Santa Rosa Beach Aerial Arts, this family friendly experience is a must. This is an outdoor festival style seating event, so guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the gate Saturday.

