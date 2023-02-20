Friends of the Governor Stone holds annual meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The non-profit, Friends of Governor Stone, held its annual meeting Sunday afternoon. The group discussed the restoration efforts of the historic schooner as well as plans for the future.

“The governor stone is actually one of the last working schooners in existence,” Colleen Reilly, President of Friends of the Governor Stone, said.

The Governor Stone has had to overcome many obstacles since being built in the 1800′s. That includes being damaged by Hurricane Michael in 20118. So the non-profit has stepped in to restore the schooner to her glory days. But as they discussed Sunday the restoration efforts have hit a few bumps in the road.

For example, FEMA reimbursement.

“The FEMA funding was slowed down by up to 120 days. So that really set us back because we didn’t have the cash flow that we needed to avoid a work slow down. In a sense what was happening was invoices that we sent in November weren’t being paid until just now,” Reilly said.

Another roadblock, discovering the keel was damaged as well.

“Now we have to wait for FEMA to approve the work to be done on the keel that is on the extra expense we didn’t anticipate when we first started the project,” Reilly said.

Also, the price of wood has increased due to inflation.

“That caused an issue too because we are no longer dealing with 2018 prices,” Reilly said. “Inflation has caused everything to cost more. So what money we had before definitely isn’t going as far as we thought it would in the beginning.”

Plus Reilly said with the lack of funds coming in the restoration could take 6 years to complete at the current pace.

“Originally we thought it would take about two years to rebuild her because we thought we would have money coming in quicker with the reimbursement. That isn’t the case and now it is looking like anywhere from a 3 to 6-year delay,” Reilly said. “That is because if the money is coming in as slow as it is right now it is going to take us up to those 6 years.”

So how much will it take to get this project back on track?

“We need a minimum of 20 thousand dollars to kick start the rebuild for the next phase,” Reilly said.

But why is it important to bring this schooner back to life? Well, she is a part of history.

“She is able to tell a story of what life was like on the gulf coast with these working schooners and that is important because one history isn’t told anymore it is forgotten,” Reilly said.

In addition to donations, the project also needs volunteers. They are working on the schooner Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vessel is located at the St. Andrews School.

