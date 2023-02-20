Man tosses drugs, charged with trafficking meth

Officials say when the officer turned around to make contact with Sheely, he allegedly threw a...
Officials say when the officer turned around to make contact with Sheely, he allegedly threw a backpack into a ditch.(Springfield Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody on drug possession after police say he allegedly tossed the evidence.

On Sunday, a Springfield Police officer observed 47-year-old Christopher Sheely traveling on a bike without lighting on Douglas Road.

Officials say when the officer turned around to make contact with Sheely, he allegedly threw a backpack into a ditch.

Police reportedly made contact with Sheely, and the backpack was retrieved from the ditch. When the pack was searched, Springfield Police say 140 grams of meth, synthetic marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, and prescription pills not prescribed to Sheely were found.

Sheely was arrested and transported to Bay County Jail. He is facing charges of trafficking meth, possession of synthetic marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If anyone has information on this incident or any narcotics activity in Springfield is asked to contacted Sergeant Robert Gray at 850-8722-7545, or via anonymous tipline at 850-785-TIPS.

