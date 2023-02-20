Ponce De Leon Pirates Looking Forward to State Semifinal Against Hawthorne

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Ponce De Leon Pirates and Coach Brad Alford are finishing up their prep for their game against Hawthorne this Tuesday in the 1a State Semifinals. The Pirates are sitting at 20-3 on the season and looking for their 3rd straight state title ring.

We talk to Coach Alford and asked him how are his girls so dominant year after year and what does being within 1 game of another state title mean for them.

“Well it’s the commitment to each other and the commitment to approaching everyday the right way and really that’s what we try to preach, when you come in this gym you got to come in here with the right mentality. You got to work a certain way or you’ll never have a chance to be in this situation. This group has done a really good job of approaching everyday and loving what each and everyone of them is bringing to the table.”

Cool fact, Ponce actually beat Hawthorne for their 1st state title. Their game Tuesday at 7 in Lakeland.

