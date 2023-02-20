Robbery investigation at a Sleep Inn in Mossy Head
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is following up on a report of a robbery at the Sleep Inn located in Mossy Head.
Officials said the pictured subject walked into the hotel just after 8 pm, produced a pistol, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The subject is described as a black male, wearing all yellow and a jacket with a fur hood.
Deputies are canvassing the area and investigators and crime scene technicians are responding.
If you recognize this individual or come in contact with him, please dial 9-1-1 or call our non-emergency line at (850)-892-8111.
